Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $252,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cabot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Cabot Stock Down 1.7 %

CBT opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

