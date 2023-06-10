Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 15,886 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

