Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $334.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,185 shares of company stock worth $18,457,559. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

