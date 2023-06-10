Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Steel Partners stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
