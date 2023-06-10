Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.