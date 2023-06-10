Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $39,000 Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

