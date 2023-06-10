Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $75,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 243.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Stock Up 1.2 %

VRTV stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.