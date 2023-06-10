Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $290,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $82.90 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

