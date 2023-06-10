Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 6,162 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.16 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $893.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

