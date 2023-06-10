Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 1,604 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $720.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.