Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

