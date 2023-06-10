Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 35,126 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

MOS opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

