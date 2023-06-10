Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,158 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

