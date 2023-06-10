Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,149 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Digi International stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

