Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
Shares of SQM opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
