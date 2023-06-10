Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 383,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

89bio Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

89bio stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.