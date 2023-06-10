Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

