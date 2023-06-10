Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

HDSN stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Further Reading

