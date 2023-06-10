DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $57.02 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

