Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

