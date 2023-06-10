Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $6.68 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $15.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

