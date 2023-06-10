Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 258,390 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,390 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for 2.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

