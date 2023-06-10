discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 912 ($11.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,066.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 799.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.28. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 948 ($11.79).
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
