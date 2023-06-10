Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,595,000 after buying an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,024 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 199,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,533. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.