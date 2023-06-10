dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.98 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $13,416.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00297728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,400,995 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99079897 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $12,315.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.