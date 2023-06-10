Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stake Decreased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,717 shares during the period. Denbury makes up 9.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.42% of Denbury worth $61,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

DEN opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.68. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

