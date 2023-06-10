De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.79

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.79 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.45). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,379 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £71.34 million, a PE ratio of -521.43, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

