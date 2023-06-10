Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.