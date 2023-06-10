Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $171.53 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581,678 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $171,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,012,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

