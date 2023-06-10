Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

CUSI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

