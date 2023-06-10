Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Cuisine Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %
CUSI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.
