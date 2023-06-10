CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.