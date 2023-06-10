Critical Contrast: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) vs. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Standard BioTools and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Bruker 1 0 2 0 2.33

Bruker has a consensus target price of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Standard BioTools and Bruker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.78 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.34 Bruker $2.53 billion 4.34 $296.60 million $2.10 35.62

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -135.30% -2,049.96% -20.91% Bruker 11.89% 34.71% 10.48%

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bruker beats Standard BioTools on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI BioSpin segment designs, manufactures, and distributes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI CALID segment includes the design and distribution of life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions, analytical and process analysis instruments, and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies and radiological/nuclear detectors for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) detection. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consist

