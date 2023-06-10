Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $57.97 million and $17.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007595 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

