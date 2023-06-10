Credit Suisse Group Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 450

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $788.89.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

