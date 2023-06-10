Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,114.52

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,114.52 ($38.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,296 ($40.97). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,294 ($40.95), with a volume of 36,991 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.24) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Cranswick Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,578.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,117.14.

Cranswick Increases Dividend

Cranswick Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 58.80 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 3,798.08%.

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

