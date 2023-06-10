CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director H Sanford Riley Purchases 2,500 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $175,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Sanford Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, H Sanford Riley purchased 2,372 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $57,805.64.

PMTS opened at $23.03 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PMTS shares. TheStreet downgraded CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

