Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.