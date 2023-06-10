Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

