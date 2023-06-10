Cosmos One Day Volume Tops $185.99 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $185.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00030621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

