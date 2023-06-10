Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 260.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

