Contrasting Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40% B2Gold 14.02% 9.94% 8.38%

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -29.00 B2Gold $1.73 billion 2.85 $252.87 million $0.25 15.28

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B2Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

