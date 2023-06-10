Contrasting Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $74.48 million 2.24 $18.07 million $9.11 9.11

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 22.90% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Heartland BancCorp

(Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Whitehall, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.