Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $293.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.48 and its 200 day moving average is $229.65. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

