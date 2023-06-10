ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 256,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

