Concentric Capital Strategies LP Trims Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $796.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

