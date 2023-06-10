Concentric Capital Strategies LP Reduces Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,011 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.22% of TETRA Technologies worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $375.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 2.54.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.