Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 35,491 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $106,404,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,912,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 2,818,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

