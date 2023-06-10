Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 10,847 Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arhaus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arhaus Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

ARHS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

