Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $719,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

