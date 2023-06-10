Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 9,772 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 724,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.